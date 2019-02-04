Everyone loves a good workout session, especially after sitting in the office for long hours. For the ones looking at affordable options and short-term commitments, have a look at the gyms and fitness studios we checked out for you, where you can start your fitness journey without breaking the bank.
Fit On A Budget: Gyms That Will Cost You Less Than INR 2,000 A Month
Cloud 9 Fitness Club
This works well because of its location in Mahim. Whether you stay in the suburbs or in South Mumbai, the central location of Cloud 9 Fitness Club makes it easily accessible to all. They have special classes for TRX training and a special weight loss program too.
Price: INR 1,999 (for ten sessions a month)
Slimwell Gym
For gym-lovers on a budget, Slimwell Gym in Dadar is perfect. Why? They offer a monthly membership of INR 1,000 per month. With their one-month membership, get started with their weight and cardio facilities. Apart from this, get full access to the floor trainers, and a locker (with additional charges). They also accept walk-ins for a free trial session.
Heads up, they are exceptionally busy from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the mornings, and then from 7 PM to 8:30 PM in the evenings, so we suggest planning around these busy hours to make full use of this super affordable gym.
Price: INR 1,711 per month
Seawoods Fitness Factory
Open on all days, this gym provides great value for money for those staying in Navi Mumbai. At 1,300 INR per month, members get access to the gym, yoga classes, cross training and even the sauna!
Price: INR 1,260 (for a month long membership)
Stamina Gym
Spacious and well equipped, this gym is a great option for those living in and around Andheri East. The trainers provide diet consultations and counselling also along with personal training.
Price: INR 2,000 (for a month long membership)
Bodycraft Fitness and Wellness
This gym in Goregaon east offers not only a space to exercise, but also customised diet plans that will help you reach your fitness goal. At 1,800 INR Bodycraft Fitness and Wellness is a great idea if you wish to kickstart your fitness journey in 2019.
Price: INR 2,800 (for a month long membership)
Trio Fitness
Bootcamps, bodybuilding or regular workouts, you can opt for anything here at this Kandivali gym! Their gym is well-equipped and trainers are helpful, so you can be assured that they’re taking good care of you.
Price: INR 2,000 (for a month long membership)
