Fit On A Budget: Gyms That Will Cost You Less Than INR 2,000 A Month

For gym-lovers on a budget, Slimwell Gym in Dadar is perfect. Why? They offer a monthly membership of INR 1,000 per month. With their one-month membership, get started with their weight and cardio facilities. Apart from this, get full access to the floor trainers, and a locker (with additional charges). They also accept walk-ins for a free trial session.

Heads up, they are exceptionally busy from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the mornings, and then from 7 PM to 8:30 PM in the evenings, so we suggest planning around these busy hours to make full use of this super affordable gym.

