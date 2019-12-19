Back To Basics: This Men's Wear Store In Parel Has Your Daily Clothing Sorted!

We love showing our local stores some appreciation, and we've got a new one for you right here. Whether you're into sombre shirts perfect for office wear or something a bit more vibrant for a casual day out, you'll find it at Nil's Collection. They also have printed shirts with fun patterns and florals for the more adventurous shopper! We especially liked a white shirt with bold black roses printed on the front and a smart green button-down that's ideal for office wear.

Prices here range from INR 700 to INR 1200, which we think is a real steal, specially for branded formal wear! So next time you're in Parel, why not hit up this local store and check out what they have to offer.