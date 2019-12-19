We don't think you can ever have a surfeit of smart basics for everyday wear. This men's wear store in Lower Parel has all your shopping needs covered. Nil's Collection stocks everything from tees, shirts, trousers and formals too.
Back To Basics: This Men's Wear Store In Parel Has Your Daily Clothing Sorted!
We love showing our local stores some appreciation, and we've got a new one for you right here. Whether you're into sombre shirts perfect for office wear or something a bit more vibrant for a casual day out, you'll find it at Nil's Collection. They also have printed shirts with fun patterns and florals for the more adventurous shopper! We especially liked a white shirt with bold black roses printed on the front and a smart green button-down that's ideal for office wear.
Prices here range from INR 700 to INR 1200, which we think is a real steal, specially for branded formal wear! So next time you're in Parel, why not hit up this local store and check out what they have to offer.
Check in for branded clothing at reasonable prices.
