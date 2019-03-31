End of the month need not mean you’re confined indoors with nowhere to go. Mumbai has a whole list of restaurants that serve great food even on a budget! We went around town to give you the top eateries around town you can enjoy on a budget.
Broke But Fixing It: Dine At These Budget-Friendly Restaurants In The City
Thotrin Cafe
North-Eastern food gets one to appreciate the simplicity and uniqueness of a good meal. Plus the cozy décor will really make you feel at home! The chefs don’t follow any set recipe, so that’s super exciting. They cook with the seasonal ingredients, and we’re not kidding when we say we can taste the herbs as if they were freshly picked a few hours ago.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
The Next Big Thing
You have Italian, Chinese, Mexican and even a Thai menu to choose from at this all-vegetarian café. The interiors are quirky and cozy, which is great especially after a heavy day at work.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
MM Kanafeh
This cute café in Bandra is a great option for those with a sweet tooth. If you’re in the mood to experiment with some middle eastern desserts, MM Kanafeh is the place to be, especially if you want to bite into an authentic Baklava!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Light House Cafe
Feel like grabbing a drink after a long day and just chatting with your friends or bae? For times like these, cocktails and wine seems like a great idea. On a budget? At Light House Cafe, they serve mini packets of DIY cocktail mixes, which works great for those month-end nights.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Tosha
Can't decide what to eat? Biryani is, and always will be, your go-to comfort food. Tosha at 4 Bungalows home delivers delicious biryani, a plate of which is full value for money seeing the quantity that is served.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Picnic All Day Eatery
This cute little café will put you into the mood for a holiday. With bright wall art, painted surfboards and other sea elements, this all-vegetarian café feels like a lovely adventure by the beach.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Italy In A Box
As the name suggests, this is your go-to place when you’re in the mood for cheese loaded pizzas, pastas and everything Italian. They have multiple branches around Mumbai, and their homely food has never disappointed us.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
