Here's Where You Can Eat Fin-tastic Thalis Under INR 350

Pangat in Borivali has won our hearts for its delicious coastal Malwani fare. While they also serve the usual Chinese and North Indian fare, it's the seafood here that truly stands out. While you can of course order a la carte, the thali has the best VFM according to us! Their classic bombil thali and bhangda thalis are priced at INR 304, while the surmai thali is a bit more expensive at INR 460. Thalis come with fish fry, fish rasa, sol kadi, chapati, bhakri and rice.