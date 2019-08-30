Looking For Sneakers On A Budget? Shop From These Epic Indie Brands

If you like keeping it casual, there's nothing cooler than a snazzy blue cat on your feet! Badhuche has a number of pretty cool footwear, but these stood out 'cause we love animals and we also love how easy it is to pair them with any sort of clothing, be it casual or trendy. It makes for a cool look and is sure to make heads turn. The sneakers are available in 9 sizes, so add to cart already!

