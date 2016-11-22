Broke And Fixing It: Eat Under INR 200 With These Cheap Eats In BKC

Month-end blues can hit one hard if the expenses are not planned beforehand. For those of you who like to YOLO at the beginning of the month {guilty}, keep this list handy if you’re working out of BKC – the corporate hub. We won’t like you to survive on vada pavs after all.
Rassam Express
With an estimated spend of INR 400 for two people, you can easily wrap up lunch with a ghee paper masala dosa at INR 150. You can accompany this with rasam for INR 50 if you’re planning on passing on ice cream.
Deluxe
We have declared Deluxe as your go to place for mutton biryani in the past and we still stick by it. At just INR 90, it can help you overcome your afternoon cash crunch without keeping you hungry. It’s better to stick to their Indian dishes as they’ll be comparatively cheaper than the Chinese section. You don’t want to be paying for soya sauce now, do you?
2nd Shift
A delivery-only setup, they are revered for their biryanis {starting INR 155}, chicken cutlet {INR 145}, allu parantha {INR 25} and in-house raita. They’re known to use less oil and spices are used in moderation too.
Ramdas Hotel
Located in the same building as the family court in BKC, Ramdas hotel used to be {still is} the canteen of the premise. From dosas starting at INR 40, Hyderabadi biryani at INR 120 and dal khichdi at INR 90, this otherwise morose place is ideal for people trying to light up their world with savings.
