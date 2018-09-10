Bungee Soccer, Candy Crush, Pac-Man & More: Have You Been To This Gaming Arcade?

From the masterminds of the two most famous snow parks in India, The Game is a luxury sports arcade and a premium indoor entertainment destination for all age groups. Spread over 25,000 square feet at Atria Mall in Worli, The Game houses over 40 arcade games and 10 real-world sports activities, all under one roof. Enter the sporting arena and you'll be left awestruck by their world-class technology and classic interiors. If you are an adrenaline junkie, then you must not miss out on attractions such as the Air Walk (trust us, it is quite an adventure!) and the 360-degree indoor Gyroscope Roller-coaster (it'll make your world go round and round!) If you're a sports enthusiast, you must definitely try out India's first ever Bungee Soccer, a game that will make up for your lost workout session(s). You can try your hand at Ice Curling, a popular Olympics sports which is played on a sheet of ice. The sport officially made its entry in India after introduced by The Game in Worli. The sport essentially includes sliding a stone towards the target area. To make the game more exciting, they have a dynamic display of lights while you indulge in the game. For those who are not into the above, you can always take to the cricket pitch and smash a few boundaries. Or smash some buttons and enjoy a range of their arcade and video games. That's not all; The Game has brought to life three most famous games that we played as kids- Snake, Pac-Man and Candy Crush. You can actually play these games on a life size screen! We think it's a great idea to challenge your friends to a few games of Candy Crush, what say? If you're planning to head there with your gang, know that they have some really cool offers and combos. For instance, they have special Monday and Wednesday offers. If you're planning a birthday or a corporate party, they have special packages for such occasions as well. P.S.- The good folks at The Game have designed a really interesting food and drinks menu with low-cal options so that you don't have to watch your calories while losing them too.