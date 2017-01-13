Head To Burger Factory For The Freshest Burger Experience In Goa

The first outlet started in Anjuna in 2012. It was a tiny little place with some great art on the walls and awesome hospitality. People would come after roaming about town and stop by to munch on some yummy burgers with gigantic fries. The beef burgers were delectable and chicken a second close. The small space started picking up crowds and today Burger Factory stands proud with an extended outlet at Anjuna and a full blown restaurant at Morjin.