Hungry Much? This Outlet Is Perfect For Amazing Burgers, Fries & More!

Am not much of a burger fan but the burgers at Jimis just can’t resist them. With every bite, you will understand why Jimis burger is worth having. Soft buns and juicy chicken patty what amazing plating with fries. What else you need? It doesn’t stop here they have got amazing sides as well Onion rings mozzarella cheese sticks and many more. Two things which you should try here at your own risk is insanely Hot wings and the jaw-breaking burger. Heads up for chicken wings they way too too too spicy beyond your imagination. The staff their he had warned us ignoring him we went ahead and order later we couldn’t finish the whole thing our lips were burning it was that spicy. They give you a glass full of ice to survive it. And the jaw-breaking burger jimis mei ye nai khaya toh kya khaya.