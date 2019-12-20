A new delivery joint in Santacruz delivers bad ass burgers till the wee hours of the morning. Want?
You Can Get Bacon Burgers Delivered At 4AM With This New Late-Night Delivery Joint
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Shortcut
Here’s How
Being hungry at 4am and getting *good food is an uncomfortable position that we don’t like to catch ourselves in. In the interest of our stomach and those around us, we must tell you about this rather young burger joint that whips up and pats down delicious, juicy patties into burger buns – Burgzooka.
The Bad Ass Buff has bacon added in it and it is mouth-watering.
Plus, it really helps that the fries and wedges are crisp on arriving. They deliver in and around Santacruz, including Khar and Bandra. You can pay online on their website here or on Zomato.
So, We’re Saying…
Well, they got big buns, hun and they cannot lie. Order in from them the next time the munchies call.
Follow them on Facebook here.
Also On Burgzooka
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Comments (0)