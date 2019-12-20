You Can Get Bacon Burgers Delivered At 4AM With This New Late-Night Delivery Joint

Being hungry at 4am and getting *good food is an uncomfortable position that we don’t like to catch ourselves in. In the interest of our stomach and those around us, we must tell you about this rather young burger joint that whips up and pats down delicious, juicy patties into burger buns – Burgzooka.

The Bad Ass Buff has bacon added in it and it is mouth-watering.

Plus, it really helps that the fries and wedges are crisp on arriving. They deliver in and around Santacruz, including Khar and Bandra. You can pay online on their website here or on Zomato.