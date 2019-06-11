Bluetooth Speaker Umbrella & Power Bank Umbrella?Check Out This Store In Thane

Monsoon is arriving. And it is time to buy the best umbrellas today. Jainsons in Thane West has come up with something fancy. They are selling Bluetooth Speaker Umbrella and Power Bank Umbrella. It can be charged once and can be used for hours. It's completely waterproof and something very unusual to grab today. Their quality is the best one to rely on. They have different umbrellas as well starting from ₹200 to ₹1500.