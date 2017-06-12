While North Indians debate over the taste of butter chicken in Mumbai {it’s mostly sweet, which is a fact}, the truth remains that the city has managed to ace the recipe in its own way. So we did a round-up of some restaurants we think hit the right spot with their recipe.
The Homesick North Indian's Guide To Butter Chicken In Mumbai
Mini Punjab
This one’s an oldie but a goodie. Bandra residents swear by the rich Punjabi food served fresh at this eatery, which is open till late in the night and will deliver piping hot butter chicken and naan with just one call. The preparation is creamy with succulent, medium-sized pieces of chicken mixed to perfection. They also serve butter chicken rolls which are a quick fix in case you don’t wish to get your hands messy.
Price: INR 260
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Goila Butter Chicken
Chef Saransh Goila’s home-delivery joint in Andheri is all sorts of awesome and just what the city Punjabis have been waiting for. As the name suggests, the eatery specialises in butter chicken, which is cooked to perfection in a thick, red gravy. Interestingly, the dish is cooked without cream or sugar {say what?}, but the flavours {tomatoes, spices and cashews} are mixed so well, it will be hard to tell the difference. The chicken uses Saransh’s very own family recipe, which, believe it or not, is adapted from a paneer recipe.
Price: INR 275
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Pritam Da Dhaba
This hardcore Punjabi eatery which is designed like a dhaba {they have khatiyas or cots for funky outdoor seating}, is famous for its north Indian cuisine, and their butter chicken is one of the many items that stand out on their menu.
Termed murg makhani, this sleep-inducing dish is as rich in its flavours as it is in its calorie count, but who really cares about weight when there’s such a scrumptious dish in front of your eyes? We say, eat with all you heart.
Price: INR 355
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Butter Chicken Factory
This new North Indian eatery has opened up recently on the already very heavily-populated 33rd Road in Bandra, off Linking Road. If you’re not distracted by the charms of Khaan-e-Khas nearby, we recommend you head here to get your fill of culinary nostalgia.
We recommend their boneless butter chicken, which is cooked to perfection, as well as their naans, which are served fluffy and fresh. Round things off with dessert with their homemade gulkand ice cream.
Khane Khas
A few years ago, Khane Khas was quite a discovery for us. A north Indian joint with a line of people waiting outside, that too while it’s located bang opposite Mini Punjab, definitely had us intrigued. And what a find this restaurant is. Unlike the others, the butter chicken served here isn’t entirely sweet or even as red, but is uterly flavourful to say the least.
Price: INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Pratap Da Dhaba
There’s no debating that this Oshiwara eatery comes very close to replicating authentic north Indian cuisine. While many rave about their dal makhani, many others are huge fans of their butter chicken, which true to its taste is buttery with perfectly cooked piece of chicken that ooze flavour. The dhaba-style interiors of the restaurant help in adding to the authentic feel.
Price: INR 369
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Punjab Grill
More on the lines of a fine-dine restaurant, Jigs Kalra’s Punjab Grill defines all things Punjabi, in a more refined set-up. Their butter chicken, though, will give you the same feeling as one that you’ll eat in Delhi, and when teamed with hot naans or rotis, it’s just the meal you’ll want to have at the end of a good day.
Price: INR 425
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Urban Tadka
Vibrant interiors teamed with mouth-watering food is the perfect recipe for a good evening. And when your dinner includes butter chicken, which is creamy with chunky pieces of chicken, there’s very little to complain about. So we suggest you stop thinking and get here already to do justice to those Dilliwala butter chicken cravings {it’s actually called that and tastes so good too}.
Price: INR 284
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Papa Pancho Da Dhaba
With a name like that, you can only expect to get some delicious, flavourful north Indian food served to you in the most north Indian manner. The finger-licking-good butter chicken is heavy enough to fill your stomach up and be rest assured that you will want to come back for a round two, because it’s rich gravy will haunt you until well after you’ve finished.
Price: INR 310
- Price for two: ₹ 750
RJ’s Bhukkha Sher
Don’t laugh over the name because once you see the butter chicken here, you’ll actually act like a bhukkha sher {hungry lion}, because we’ve been told that it’s simply delicious. This quaint eatery in Andheri is a home-delivery joint which specialises in north Indian food, and rightfully so because so far we’ve only heard good things about them. And it’s open till really late in the night, so say goodbye to those midnight cravings.
Price: INR 199
- Price for two: ₹ 500
