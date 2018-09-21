Comfort Food Meets Punjab With Butter Chicken Khichdi At Monkey Bar

Are you slightly confused by the fusion of these two very differently purposed dishes, one that serves the Punjabi appetite and the other for the lack of one? Well don’t be. It’s a creation of Chef Manu Chandra, inspired by his love for Delhi food so much so that he decided to bring the North Indian nostalgia {which honestly, we all have} to Mumbai and to our hearts but with a twist.

The dish is prepared with love and lots of flavours. Both the elements, the khichdi and the butter chicken are cooked separately and then combined together to give us a dish that is slightly weird and delicious at all once. It’s creamy and served along with papad, cucumber salad, ghee, raita {curd mixed with shredded veggies} and pickle to make our cheat day a success.

Not just that, they even serve mutton curry, Goan chorizo rice and prawn ghee roast if you want to explore more than just the khichdi.