Even though it's a small book shop they have a good collection of all genres. They also keep all textbooks at good prices.
Buy A Book, Return It Within A Month And Get 75% Cash Back At This Borivali Bookshop
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
They could move to a bigger space with air conditioning to make it a better experience.
What's My Pro Tip?
There's no parking. And you are going to spend time browsing through their collection.
Anything Else?
There's a good snack parlour next to it called Rajendra Fast Food for those who work up a appetite after a good read.
