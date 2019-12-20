Buy A Book, Return It Within A Month And Get 75% Cash Back At This Borivali Bookshop

img-gallery-featured
Book Stores

Books Plaza

Borivali West, Mumbai
3.9

Shop 2, Chandralok Society, Lokmanya Tilak Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Even though it's a small book shop they have a good collection of all genres. They also keep all textbooks at good prices.

What Could Be Better?

They could move to a bigger space with air conditioning to make it a better experience.

What's My Pro Tip?

There's no parking. And you are going to spend time browsing through their collection.

Anything Else?

There's a good snack parlour next to it called Rajendra Fast Food for those who work up a appetite after a good read.

Book Stores

Books Plaza

Borivali West, Mumbai
3.9

Shop 2, Chandralok Society, Lokmanya Tilak Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default