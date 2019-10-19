Quirky Backpacks, Yoga Mat Bags Or Laptop Bags: We're Crushing Hard On This Brand

This brand has got a bag for every type. Frequent traveler? They've got amazing utility backpacks. A health freak practicing yoga? Do check out their ethnic printed yoga mat bags. A workaholic? Their laptop bags are worth dying for. An online brand solely for utility and quirky bags, House Of Tara is literally a paradise for those who like their bags not just pretty but with a solid utility factor.

For frequent trekkers, travelers and wanderers - they've got an amazing collection of rucksack backpack, duffles and classic backpacks. Get these at INR 700 and upwards. Get their rustic themed laptop bags that are sturdy, stylish and utilitarian. Get these at INR 1,600 and upwards. If you're a yoga instructor or student, their handloom yoga bags are a must-buy. Likewise, they've got bags for guitars and gym bags as well. These start at around INR 1,000 and upwards.