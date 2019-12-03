If you love bags, we're sure you don't believe in the concept of too many bags! Whether it's a blingy sling, a utility backpack or a quirky tote - bags are bae. And if time is the only thing you don't have, we've found some amazing online brands which make buying that perfect bag just a DM away!
Vegan Sling Bags, Quirky Totes & More: These Are The Brands You Should Bookmark
Watercolours
If you love to sling it, this brand is what you need to bookmark. While they do offer multiple types of bags, it’s the sling bags that form most of their collection. And if chic, minimal and classy is your taste, you'll particularly love their collection. Plus points for being super spacious and light as well.
What To Buy: Their round-shaped sling bag, laser cut tote bag, classic metal-themed sling bag.
Price: Price on request
#LBBTip: They've got an amazing collection of quirky and funky straps for your sling bags and are happy to customise straps as well.
Kims Bags
This should be your ultimate go-to for unique, handcrafted and luxury clutches. So, if you’re always on the hunt for a tiny yet trendy clutch to accessorise your fancy outfit with – we’d recommend you check out Kims Bags. Expect lots of embroidery, velvet, pearls, diamonds, pastel shades and a lot more. We particularly loved their collection of clutches which were inspired with mosaic designs and patterns.
What To Buy: Pearl studded metal clutch, multi-coloured beadwork clutch and lastly, the metal clutch with shells.
Price: INR 200 - INR 3,000
Vinada bags
Get your hands on some amazing handmade and vegan bags from this amazing account called Vidanta. Scroll through their feed and you’ll spot a lot of quirky prints including chai kettle, owl prints, florals and tie-dye even. Expect a lot of ethnic prints, bold colours and variety for sure.
What To Buy: Kettle themed clutch, pink tie-dye handbag, thread embroidered ethnic clutch.
Price: Starting at INR 500
#LBBTip: They’re happy to make personalized keychains for your bags.
Potlic
Now, this one’s entirely and exclusively for traditional and ethnic potlis. So, if you’ve got a simple outfit or looking to add some drama – go for their quirky potlis. Go for their funky potlis if you’re looking for something contemporary,or go for their classy, royal and traditional bright coloured ones. We particularly love their gold and white collection which are simply classy and minimal.
What To Buy: Hot pink potli with gotha work, the classic red and wine coloured one, and potlis with frills!
Price: Starts at INR 850 and upwards.
Aristocrat Bags
This online brand is for sturdy, utility-based and light-weight travel bags. So, if you’re a frequent traveler, trekker or an adventure junkie go for their quality rucksacks and backpacks.
What To Buy: Smart rucksacks, trolley bags.
Price: INR 1,000 and upwards.
Ira By Aditi
Another potli brand we love to pair with our ethnic and Indian wear outfits, Ira By Aditi is all about chic clutches and potlis with fine detailing, embroidery and bright hues. And, they deliver not only in India but worldwide. They've got tons of options in terms of colours, designs, patterns and fabrics.
What To Buy: Wine velvet potli with golden embroidery, round pink clutch with floral prints, elegant white potli with pearls
Price: INR 600 and upwards.
The Purple Sack
If you like your bag with offbeat colours, designs and patterns - The Purple Sack - is here for you. While they have a bunch of fashion accessories, it's their bags which are the show's topper.
What To Buy: Backpacks with tassels, Rainbow embroidered slings.
Price: INR 500 and upwards.
#LBBTip: They've got a great collection of juttis as well.
Chitty Chui
Looking for totes, clutches and handbags with max #BohoVibes? Chitty Chui is here at your rescue. Dusk colours, bold patterns and mirrored embroidery are three features you'll find on all their bags. Well, apart from Boho themed bags, they've got tons of ethnic juttis as well.
What To Buy: High-end Boho sling bag, classic embroidered clutch, handmade Boho backpack.
Price: Price On Request.
