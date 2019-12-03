Vegan Sling Bags, Quirky Totes & More: These Are The Brands You Should Bookmark

If you love to sling it, this brand is what you need to bookmark. While they do offer multiple types of bags, it’s the sling bags that form most of their collection. And if chic, minimal and classy is your taste, you'll particularly love their collection. Plus points for being super spacious and light as well.

What To Buy: Their round-shaped sling bag, laser cut tote bag, classic metal-themed sling bag.

Price: Price on request

#LBBTip: They've got an amazing collection of quirky and funky straps for your sling bags and are happy to customise straps as well.