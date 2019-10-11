Cat Themed Backpacks, Slings & Furry Wallets: Get Bags Starting At INR 200

Love bags and are always on the lookout for cute and chic options that are also cost-effective? While we’re sure you’ve already raided the streets of Colaba and Bandra, it’s time to get your hands on these cost-effective bags we found in Dadar. There's a small store called Jhanvi Collection sitting on the footpath of Dadar streets. The store has three sections: totes, slings and backpacks. So, if you’re kind of a person who loves to travel light, their slings are apt for you. From sequins to printed and from plain ones to patterned ones – they’ve got enough variety for you to choose from. If you’re not a fan of blingy stuff, their solid coloured ones are a safe bet. Next, are their backpacks. We loved the cat-themed backpack. If not cats, you’re sure to fall for their backpack with bows and other embellishments. If you’re into simple looking bags, they’ve got plain ones in backpacks too. If nothing, simply go for their totes. They are always useful, handy and universal. Lastly, you can opt for their wallets as well. They’re super cute, in pastel hues and the best part? They’ve got a cute fur ball hanging too. When there, make sure you bargain. While the average price starts of the wallets start from INR 200 and upwards. Bag the totes at INR 300 and upwards.