Chic Totes, Ethnic Pothlis & Holographic Pouches: Get A Bag For Every Occasion From This Store

Whether you’re looking for a sturdy backpack for your next road trip, or you’re looking for a traditional pothli to pair with your lehenga, or just a chic tote bag for daily commute – this bag store called Miitzee has got for a bag for every occasion. And for your convenience, the collection is divided into neat sections – traditional, backpacks, clutches and wallets, and totes. The minute you’ll enter the store you’ll be welcomed by an array of traditional clutches and pothlis. Expect traditional handbags with zari work, embroidery, floral prints, bright, dark and pastel hues. Get these at INR 250 and upwards. If you like making a statement, they’ve got an antique ball-shaped gold plated handbag. It’s super cool, offbeat and elegant. Next, we loved their totes. Get the designer handbags, faux fur totes, bags with quirky prints etc at INR 700 and upwards. If you’re looking for something for your daily commute, these bags are a perfect combination of utility, quality and fashionable. Love glitter? You’ll surely fall for their glitter and sequin themed handbags. Finally, if you love hoarding makeup, their holographic bags are worth attention. They’re simply so quirky, lively and with ample space. And yes, while they mainly specialize in bags, they’ve got a small section for shoes as well. Again, an array of variety for you guys. Their shoe collection starts from INR 500 and upwards.