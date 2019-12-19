Mix & Match: Grab Blouses For Lehengas Or Saris At INR 200 From This Store

Best friend’s wedding, cousin’s engagement party or the big fat Diwali taash party – let's accept it, we Indians have tons and tons of functions to attend. And every time there’s a function being held, our dilemma of hunting for a perfect Indian outfit starts all over again. While not all of us are fans of repeating outfits, so we do what we always do mix and match. It’s as simple as pairing a new blouse with an old lehenga or sari. And there, you’re good to go! And we’ve spotted a tiny store in Dadar which sells only blouses. Called Navnath, they specialise mainly in customising and selling ready-made blouses. You’ll find bundles and bundles of blouses lying around (so don't stand there stunned!) and find your way inside. From plain ones to floral ones and from sequins to ones with fine gold work – this shop have tons of options. If you’re looking for something fancy and designer, go for their off-shoulder or net blouses. We suggest take your outfit and head there and see what colour works best for you. The plain golden blouses start from INR 170 and the ones with zari work start at INR 300.