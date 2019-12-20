Bookworms, Grab Amazing Novels & Comic Books For Just INR 60 From This Store

A super tiny store that sits on the footpath of the busy Mahim streets, Ambica Bookstore is truly a paradise for every bibliophile out there. From outside, this shop can easily pass as a paper mart, but from inside, it’s literally an ocean of books. Find books from your favourite authors including Graham Norton, Shakespeare, Lee Child, Jacqueline Wilson and many more. The store has two amazing sections that caught our eye: Sale INR 60 and Sale INR 100. So, any book you pick up from that section, you get them below INR 100. They have got books and novels in three languages – Marathi, Hindi and English. For fans of comics, they’ve got a good collection of comic books as well. The best part? They deliver books all over India. So, if you want to send a novel to a friend across India, they’ll happily send it out for you at just INR 40 per kilogram.