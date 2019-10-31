Classy Dresses, Funky Jackets & More: We’re In Love With This SoBo Boutique

If long dresses and maxis are your things, you’ve got to visit Fidato in Girgaon. Adorned with a quirky display, they’ve got tons of designer pieces for you to choose from. The very first section of the boutique has elegant and chiffon long gowns apt for a reception, prom or cocktail night. Their price range for designer gowns and long dresses starts from INR 1,000 and upwards. Pair these dresses with lovely diamond earrings and you’re all set to ace a royal look. We particularly loved their collection with pastel hues and frills. If not a long dress, opt for their stunning party tops for INR 600 and upwards. Heading to a concert and looking for a funky outfit? Put on a tank top and grab their funky denim and patchwork jackets. For accessories, they’ve got hats and caps as well. So, maybe pick those as well.