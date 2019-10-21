Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store

Called the Kraft Ideas, this lifestyle store is a lot like mini-Rajasthan or Gujarat. And you'll find tons and tons of hints across the store. For starters, the store specialises mainly in home decor, fashion and gifting product. There's one thing that ties all the products together - lots of bright colours, bold prints and patterns & culture. The store's neatly divided into multiple sections - jewellery, wall hanging, windchimes, home decor and essentials, miniatures and showpieces, clocks, storages etc. If you're a kind of person of loves a woody look, they've got tons of accessories for you. Expect wood-themed clocks, pen holders, animal-themed wooden toys (expect owls, elephants and peacocks), photo frames, trays, tissue box etc. Or if you wish to infuse a rustic look opt for their windchimes with rustic bells, oxidised earrings and neckpieces or their handpainted steel kettle. The latter's is actually our favourite. They've got a bunch of kettles with cute chai glasses in bright hues and prints. And everything's pretty cost-effective. The approximate starting price range is INR 50 and upwards.