This Fashion Store Doubles Up As A Gifting Store. And It’s Pretty Cool!

This one was a rather unique store. A family-run store called Heena Collection, the store’s divided into two sections – one for apparels and one for cute gifts. Head to the left side and you’ll find apparels and they’ve got an array of clothes – from western and Indian to contemporary. So, there’s pretty much a good mix of dresses, tops, Kurtis and tunics. The average start range of their collection and INR 500 and upwards – pretty cost-effective and pocket-friendly. Now, the right side is the gifting section. Find the quirkiest mugs, clocks, frames, a set of wine glasses and teacups and a lot more. Again, very budget-friendly, with the starting range of the mugs starting from INR 100 and upwards. Get tons of themed mugs including cute animal themed ones, minions ones, cool gun themed ones and a lot more. Each of these makes for a great and thoughtful gift. So, we’re saying, it’s a cute little shop in town, check it out for great clothing and gifting options.