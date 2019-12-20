This Brand's Fancy Home Decor And Dinnerware Sure Knows How To Make A Statement

Started back in 2012, Reinvention Factory is a luxury and elegant home decor brand which brings a fresh and exciting version of the home decor world. Every product is made to fit both - contemporary style and classic designs. If you're a nature lover, you've got all the more reasons to love this brand as their first collection of home decor was entirely based on nature.

What's in for you? Quirky table lamps, patterned tissue holders, table runners and mugs, wooden wastebaskets, cushion covers and trivets - there's tons of stuff on offer for you. Most of their products are adorned with quality fabric, fine prints and patterns, and bold hues.

And they make a good gifting option as well. Their average price range is somewhere between INR 700 - INR 3,000. That's pretty budget-friendly and cost-effective. So, brownie points for being giving quality and offbeat products at reasonable prices.