Antiques Or Ethnic: Buy Pure Silver Jewellery From This Decade-Old Brand

While we love all types of accessories, earrings hold a special place in our heart. They’re sure to uplift your boring simple outfit and add much-needed drama. And obviously, they’re available in like zillion options and designs. So, if you’re mad fans and hoarders of earrings just like we are, you’ll love this store which specializes solely in earrings. Called Beauti Art, they've got a lot to offer you. From kundans to antiques, statement jewellery to pearls and from Indian to contemporary – you name it and they’ve got it. What we love about this store’s collection is the amazing blend of pure silver and bright colours. For instance, we loved a pair of silver jhumkas with bright sky-blue pearls with intricate details. Like these, they’ve got tons of pieces with bright colours, fine details and loads of funkiness. Apart from earrings, they’ve got an exclusive wedding collection, necklaces and pendants as well. The starting range of their collection is INR 2,000 and upwards. Launched back in 2003, they’ve expanded pretty much across the city and have launched four stores across Mumbai – Ghatkopar, Powai, Santacruz and Mulund.