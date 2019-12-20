Embroidery, Florals Or Pastels: Here's Why Bollywood Celebs Love This Jutti Brand

Sara Ali Khan paired these gracefully with a printed kurti. And, Janhavi Kapoor wore these with white Lucknowi outfit. Coral Haze is an amazing online business which specialises in traditional and ethnic juttis. Pair these with your Indo-western look, or with your loose palazzo or denims - either way, you're sure to slay in them.

Blending traditional Indian juttis with contemporary prints and patterns, each and every piece of footwear is handcrafted with care and artistic skills of locals artisans across the region. From bright colours to prints, this brand surely promises excellent craftmanship, quality and lots of variety. There's something for every type and every occasion. Expect juttis in the form of digital prints, hand-printed patterns, ornamentation, embroidery, Victorian prints, florals and a lot more.

Their collection is divided into four forms: formal, casual, wedding and floral.

And yes, every jutti has been cushioned for comfort. So, don't worry about foot sores or painful cuts. Looking for a certain type of jutti, need a specific fabric or want a specific cut? Well, their in-house design team will ensure you get the exact pair of juttis that you've visualized in your head.

The average price range of their collection starts from INR 1,000 and upwards.