Bling & Chic: Your Search For Trendy And Comfy Kurtis Ends Here

Kurtis and comfy tunics have been our go-to for almost every occasion. Be it daily office wear, a casual shopping spree or simply hang out with your friend - kurtis are bae. And we've found an amazing online brand which is solely for kurtis. Called Zri, their collection is mainly got kurtis for casual and festive wear.

If you're looking for unique and exquisite designs at pocket-friendly prices, this online brand is for you. Apart from kurtis, they've even got paired sets of kurtis with palazzos, sharara, dupattas, dhoti and jackets as well. So, if you're bored of pairing your kurti with usual leggings or denims you can opt for an entire set as well.

And they've got tons of variety in terms of colours, prints, patterns and fabrics. So, keep scrolling and you're sure to find tons of outfits to solve your daily wear woes.

The average price range of their collection starts from INR 400.