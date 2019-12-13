We love winter because it gives us a chance to show off our layering skills, a classic fashion trend that we love to wear! Wearing the right colours and material make all the difference, and can take you from drab to fab. Wondering where to shop from? Here are a list of stores in Mumbai from where you can buy your winter wear, when you're done shopping at the malls.
Keep It Light: Shop From These Stores To Stay Moderately Warm This Winter
Kosha
Located in Khar, Kosha is a winter wear shop from where you can buy winter wear that will last you winters even in the mountains. They have an online store too, but we love stopping by at their store once in a while to browse through their new collections of shawls, caps, sweaters, jackets and so much more. Whatever be your winter need, they have just the right outfit for you.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Woolmart
Woolmart in Thane is a store that specialises in selling winter wear, and has multiple outlets in the city. A visit to this store is recommended if you’re travelling to colder places that require you to stock up on sweatshirts, jackets, gloves, caps, thermals, etc. If you’re looking for something lighter to last you the winters in Mumbai, their collection of light sweaters and jackets will leave you impressed.
- Upwards: ₹ 550
Panchsheel House of Woolen Wear
This store in Dadar offers a large variety of winter wear for all kinds of low temperatures, and we love the fact that all the items are priced at such affordable rates! Known for great service, Panchsheel House of Woolen Wear is a great place to shop for basic winter wear like thermals and plain sweaters. If you’re looking for something super stylish or trendy like trench coats and sweatshirts, they unfortunately won’t be of much help.
- Upwards: ₹ 1100
Karnatak Nx
Karnatak Nx in Masjid Bandar is a household name when it comes to shopping for winter wear and inners. A popular store especially for families, Karnatak Nx will help you find the right thermals, socks, inner wear, sweaters and jackets to beat the cold. They even have a lot of winter wear from international brands.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Avani Earthcraft
Avani is a brand that's born in Uttarakhand and is focused on promoting and supporting local products, handicrafts and craft traditions. Their products are locally produced and support local communities in building a livelihood, and include everything from hand-spun and woven textiles to chemical-free art supplies, handmade toys, home decor products, plus lifestyle products. Their scarves and stoles are definitely worth picking up – an easy way to spruce up an outfit! You can shop Avani products online via their website.
- Upwards: ₹ 170
Roopam
Over the years Roopam & Roopmilan have been a household name for bridal wear, with celebrities like Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Priyanka Chopra and DiyaMirza being some of the clients. Today, they offer a variety of product lines that are family friendly, and even some limited edition as well as seasonal collections. Looking for winter wear? Their collection of jackets, woolens, caps, overcoats, stylish sweaters, trench coats, cardigans, stylish coats, gloves and warmers will leave you impressed!
- Upwards: ₹ 3650
Sheetal
Sheetal Creations in Girgaon is another clothing retailer brand that has several loyalists in the neighbourhood. Sheetal is where you will find readymade garments within a budget, and if it’s winter wear that you’re looking for, their collection of basic sweaters and woolens is definitely worth picking up. The collection is great for casual wear, and is super affordable too!
Kashmir Handloom and Handicrafts
A well known establishment for buying Pashmina shawls, scarves, Kashmiri dress material, Kashmiri saris and woolens, Kashmir Handloom and Handicrafts is another brand that you can visit if you’re looking to buy winter woolens. Their store is located in Colaba. FYI, while you're here, be prepared to be VERY distracted by the home decor.
#LBBTip: Definitely pick up an extra Pashmina shawl as a gift for someone you love!
- Upwards: ₹ 999
Monte Carlo
One of the most trusted brands when it comes to winter wear, Monte Carlo is a chain of retail stores with a branch in Borivali in Mumbai. Visit to get your hands on warm, smart winter woolens like sweaters, jackets, coats, gloves, caps, etc., which make for great casual wear. The best part about the brand is the supreme quality of wool used, and the collection is priced at an affordable range too.
- Upwards: ₹ 999
Shree Sawan Bazar
Shree Sawan Bazar in Chembur is a well known readymade garment retailer that stocks an affordable range of casual wear, along with season-specific collections. For winters, check out their range of sweaters, jackets, scarves and other woolens. This budget friendly collection is great for casual and daily wear in the winters.
- Upwards: ₹ 1400
