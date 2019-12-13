Keep It Light: Shop From These Stores To Stay Moderately Warm This Winter

A well known establishment for buying Pashmina shawls, scarves, Kashmiri dress material, Kashmiri saris and woolens, Kashmir Handloom and Handicrafts is another brand that you can visit if you’re looking to buy winter woolens. Their store is located in Colaba. FYI, while you're here, be prepared to be VERY distracted by the home decor.

#LBBTip: Definitely pick up an extra Pashmina shawl as a gift for someone you love!