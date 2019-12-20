Minimal, Dainty & Chic: Ladies, Your Hunt For Daily Work Wear Jewellery Ends Here

If you're not a jewellery person or love your accessories to be really minimal, Mariposa is for you. Known for their pure silver jewellery collection, Mariposa offers lightweight and minimal necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and anklets. Most of their collection revolves around silver, peals and diamonds which makes every piece they offer chic and elegant.

Expect lots of geometric shapes, linear, mismatched and hoops, earrings, pearl drops and more. We particularly loved their mismatched earrings. For instance, a pair of mismatched earrings had a skull and heart, which was pretty cool and funky yet elegant. If you're a fan of pearls, their collection won't disappoint you. They've got petite pearl drop pendants, pearl in a shell necklace and a lot more. Love collecting evil eye-themed accessories? They've got jewellery for you guys too!

The average price range of their collection starts from INR 600 and upwards.