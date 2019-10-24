Sequin Dresses, Quirky Hoodies & More: Give Your Wardrobe A Funky Revamp

Chic cocktail gowns. Sequins studded dresses. Quirky hoodies. Funky denim jackets. Floral beach-y dresses. This boutique has all things fashionable and trendy! Called '9Way', this store is an ideal option for those who are constantly on the lookout for party wear, trendy and fashionable outfits. If you’re all for black pants and fancy tops, they’ve got tons of options with minimalist, floral prints and cute pastel shades. Just pair these with your black pants and you’re good to go for a date night, fancy dinner or even a girls night out. But, what stole out heart is their entire collection of sequin dresses. If you love acing the blingy look when partying, this place will not disappoint you. Get chic and designer dresses that start at INR 950 and upwards and party tops from INR 800 and upwards. A fan of the hippie look? Grab their quirky denim jackets with patchwork or funky hoodies! Pair these with a pair of shorts and viola! You’re all ready for rocking that look!