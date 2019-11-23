Find Quirky Gifts That Celebrate Your Sense Of Humour From This Brand

Gifting can be hard. You have to find the right gift for the right occasion and the right personality too. But we found a homegrown brand, Stroups & Twigs that designs and crafts a variety of fun and quirky gift items and products that are great for a variety of different occasions.

The brand designs all the items themselves and we love that their products come with fun and funky slogans. It's quite an eclectic range of products that they offer too. Choose from mugs, keychains, beer mugs, glasses, wallets, trays, photo frames, folders and more. We love that they also do hampers, plus if you are looking for corporate gifts, they will also do branding for you. We love their fun slogans, printed on the products - the mugs are especially quirky for Secret Santa gifting or even a birthday or anniversary.

Prices: Travel mugs from INR 750, Mugs from INR 350, Cushions from INR 450 onwards.