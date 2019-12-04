Quirky Printed Files, Light Weight Games & More: We're In Love With This Stationery Brand

We literally never stop our hunt for brands and stores which specialize in all things quirky, colourful and offbeat. My Happy Box is one of them. True to its name, this brand is like an ultimate happy box full of surprises and stuff that's sure to get smiles on people's faces.

Started by 5 enthusiasts, My Happy Place has a lot of quirky stuff on offer for you guys. Think lots of stationery, cute home accessories and fun games. Yaa, a lot like an online version of a Miniso. Lets jump into their stationery section first. Apart from the usual dose of quirky notepads and dairies, they've got a bunch of unique products. Think multi-purpose pouches, cardholders, ring files, luxe magnetic pads, adult colouring books, thank you cards and lot more.

Next comes their cutest home decor and essentials collection. Find funky pizza and popsicle themed coasters which are magnetic. Which means they even double as fridge magnets and paperweights. The best part? They can customise the product as per your requirement as well. Apart from these, you can opt to pick up their multi-purpose pooches, travel trays, DIY lanterns etc.

The last category is our favourite - games. While there are a bunch of games for kids, there's something for us adults as well. They've got a bunch of dice, board, cards, skills and strategy games as well.

The average price range of their products starts from INR 250 and upwards.

We'd say whether you're looking to gift someone something thoughtful or simply looking to add stugg to your all things quirky collection - this brand is what you need to bookmark.