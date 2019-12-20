Get The Funkiest Skirts, Crop Tops And A Lot More From This SoBo Store

If you’re a fashion freak, you’re probably almost always looking for an opportunity to add something offbeat and quirky to your wardrobe. And we’ve found a store that’ll probably help you stock up some really trendy stuff. And at cost-effective prices too! Called Ritu, this store in CP Tank should be on your radar if you’re hunting for some cool Western wear. From cute crop tops to printed t-shirts and from glittery mini skirts to dresses, they’ve got an array of clothing on offer for you. The store is neatly divided into tops, one-piece wear and bottom wear. We particularly loved their collection of skirts which are sure to sort your wardrobe woes for almost every occasion. Simply pair these cute skirts with any basic tank top and you’re all ready for a date, a brunch or a casual outing with your gang. Grab these for INR 600 and upwards. More of a dress person? They’ve got tons of those as well. From dresses for casual lunch to a fancy party, get fashionable dresses for INR 900 and upwards. And lastly, definitely grab some of those hoodies. They’re simply quirky, funky and comfy.