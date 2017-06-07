Grab Vinyl Records Starting At INR 250 At This Shop In Fort

Owned by Abdul Razzak, Royal Music Collection is a 36-year-old shop at Fort, which is tiny enough for you to miss, had it not been for those eye-catching records that are hanging out there. Razzak tells us that he started the store as a means to earn money, and because back then collecting vinyls was a big deal, this business seemed like a lucrative idea. In fact, he sold the records for INR 40 to INR 75 back in the day, and though his business suffered a bit after the surge of cassette and CD players in the ’90s, it picked up once again from 2005. With new record players being made, lovers of vinyls once again started making their way to this shop.

Here, you can find long play records {33 RPM, 45 RPM, 78 RPM} across several decades ranging in different genres such as pop, rock, disco, jazz, Indian Hindi classical and more. Be prepared to get your hands on music by international artists and bands such as ABBA, Boney M, Connie Francis, Jim Reeves, The Beatles, The Kingston trio, Michael Franks, Nancy Wilson, George Baker Selection, Elvis Presley and so on. For those who love classical music and ghazals, find songs by Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali and more. You may also find some old movie song records too.

Priced between INR 250 to INR 1,000 {depending on their quality}, Razzak can also try and get you certain records on request. He sources his records from collectors across the city and outside, and will passionately tell you about each of the vinyls while showing you around.