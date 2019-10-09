So Spec-tacular: Our Guide To Sunglasses To Help Beat The Heat
Gangar Eyenation, Multiple Outlets
Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo, Reebok, Versace, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Burberry and more, they’ve got the best of premium eye-wear. They’ve been around for over 40 years, and have 10 outlets all over the city. Apart from this, if you're into experimenting in different styles, you know where to head.
LensKart, Multiple Outlets
If you’re on a tight budget, this one’s a good option. We love the casual, trendy styles, plus the fact that they give the best deals and discounts keeps us going back for more. You can also check out the premium collection of sunglasses in case you wish to splurge.
#LBBTip: They have pretty good offers like Buy 1 Get 1 during festive seasons. So, maybe make a purchase then.
M.B. Opticians, Colaba
Situated on Colaba Causeway, this one comes across as a regular optic store. But don’t be deceived by the façade. They have some of the best vintage collections that you could ever find, and all the pieces come within a budget! The collection is limited, so we wish you all the luck with finding the perfect pair of vintage sunglasses.
Lola’s Closet
If you’re looking for some quirky sunnies, or are looking to up your spectacle game, Lola’s Closet is a great option. The sunglasses are chic, trendy, and super affordable!
#LBBTip: They've got an array of hexagon shades, so if you’ve been waiting to find that perfect pair this is the place.
Cat-A-Log, Bandra
Cat-a-log is a fun boutique in Bandra which has a great collection of clothes and accessories that include super stylish sunglasses. We say, rock those diva sunglasses and cat-eyed frames on your next brunch party with the girls!
Colaba Causeway
Linking Road, Bandra
The 'burbs answer to Causeway, Linking road is lined with vendors selling junk jewellery, sunglasses and more. Here, too, you can bargain hard and land quite a few pairs at a steal.
Lokhandwala Market, Andheri
Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Tardeo
This iconic spot has loads of options for eyewear, branded and otherwise. Looking for a super convincing first copy for a luxury pair? Heera Panna's your best bet. Don't forget to bargain!
