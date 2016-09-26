We take a look at what good old khadi has in store for our skin with Khadi Natural – an expansive range of skincare available in stores and online.
We're Going Local With The New Line Of Khadi Natural Skincare
- Upwards: ₹ 200
- Available Online
What Is It?
We’re team underdogs – they possess the power to surprise you and turn things around. That’s exactly what happened with Khadi. With the material starting a revolution before independence, it continues to rediscover itself to befit the modern world. While a lot of people question the products because they are reasonably priced, we shun the overpriced products often sold under the ”organic” tag.
The Range
Packed in recycled plastic bottles, the collection is comprised of body washes starting at INR 220 {they also have combos of 2 at INR 260}, bath oils at INR 250, bath salts {well hello, relaxation} at INR 300, nicely packaged facial kits at INR 299, hair oils at INR 300, massage oils at INR 280 and sunscreens starting at INR 165.
So We're Thinking...
The all-natural range gives tough competition to high-end luxurious Ayurveda brands. They are paraben-free and the quantity lasts you a long time {their moisturisers last at least thee months}. If we have to go local, this is it. They have on-ground stores which have the full range, a website and limited range is available at your local medical store.
#LBBTip
A must-visit is their store in Fort which has the skin care range as well as apparel. It has been around since the past 63 years and transports you to an era gone by with high-ceiling fans, wooden furniture and checkered floors.
Buy it online here.
