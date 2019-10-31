Dazzle Your Traditional Outfits With Bespoke Juttis From This Brand

Founded in 2016, Raeez is the brainchild of a shoe lover - Zehra Merchant - who wanted to revive the traditional Indian juttis trend and infuse the juttis trends with fresh, innovative and unique designs. From the name itself you can guess that their collection is all about elegance and royalty. Targeting majorly modern-age women, their entire jutti collection has a contemporary twist to it.

Expect super royal juttis which are embroidered with gota work, mirrors, diamonds, etc. Or if you're looking for something offbeat and daily wear, they've got floral and animal prints as well (we particularly loved their pineapple-print jutti). The approximate start range of the juttis is INR 1,200 and upwards. To ensure your comfort, the juttis are made with a soft fabric base and comfortable inner cushioning. The best part? Each jutti pair is handcrafted by traditional artisans from Punjab using unique skill sets and techniques.