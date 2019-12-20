Head To This Store In SoBo For Smart Daily Wear Casuals

Fashion friendly, comfortable and great quality – are the top three things we usually look for when shopping for daily casual wear. It could be wearing smart informal outfits in office, a catch up over coffee or a simple lunch. We love hoarding and storing enough smart casuals, which are always a safe bet. And we’ve found a small store called 'Closet' which has a massive collection of such smart daily wear clothing including tops, shorts or pants. Well, their quirky white and blue striped board makes it’s pretty easy to locate this store. So, brownie points for a really, really cool sign board. Their collection is pretty much spread across the store. You’ll find tons and tons of crop tops, knitted cardigans, quirky cotton tees, hoodies etc. And it’s pretty cost effective. The starting range of their tops is INR 400. You can also get your hands on pretty and printed cotton dresses at INR 900 and upwards. Looking for comfy denims? Well, they’ve got a range of trendy denims as well starting from INR 1,000 and upwards. All in all, this store should be on your go-to list if you rely way too much on smart casuals!