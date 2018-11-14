You Can Declare 'I Am The Universe' With These Ear Cuffs From Quirksmith

If sass is your middle name and you like keeping your accessories game on point, Quirksmith could be your sanctum for all things cool. Do you fancy an ear cuff that defines a part of you? They have it. A septum ring that says ‘maal’, a brooch that channelises your inner tantrum queen with ‘nakhrewali‘, or an ear cuff that says ‘Sab moh maaya hai’ {that’s ’cause it is} – they make everything.

Their Instagram feed is loaded with some beautiful earrings {we saw one made out of a five paisa coin}, rings starting at INR 2,000, nose pins {starting at INR 600} and ear cuffs – that we’re totally in love with.