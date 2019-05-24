BW: Tasteful Interiors, Delicious Veg Food & Signature Cocktails!

You will instantly fall in love with Bottle Wottle after witnessing its majestic interiors, lively ambience, spacious seating, delicious veg food, signature cocktails, polite & attentive staff that make your experience worth every penny. The interiors are cool, classy yet funky and mind bobbling, to say the least, & pretty much one of the best I’ve seen in Mumbai in recent times. The place is buzzing with beautiful frames, alcohol posters, personalised pillows, tables, fancy lights, a funky bar which is lit & live DJ who gets you grooving in no time. The vibe is electric. We were 6 of us & ordered 10 food items & 8 drinks and our bill was 7k which was great 👍