BW: Tasteful Interiors, Delicious Veg Food & Signature Cocktails!

Lounges

Bottle Wottle

Malad West, Mumbai
Daffodils, 1st Floor, 23, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

You will instantly fall in love with Bottle Wottle after witnessing its majestic interiors, lively ambience, spacious seating, delicious veg food, signature cocktails, polite & attentive staff that make your experience worth every penny. The interiors are cool, classy yet funky and mind bobbling, to say the least, & pretty much one of the best I’ve seen in Mumbai in recent times. The place is buzzing with beautiful frames, alcohol posters, personalised pillows, tables, fancy lights, a funky bar which is lit & live DJ who gets you grooving in no time. The vibe is electric. We were 6 of us & ordered 10 food items & 8 drinks and our bill was 7k which was great 👍

What Could Be Better?

The menu doesn’t offer any desserts. Certain food & drinks need improvement. Speakers are too close to corner tables & can be an inconvenience for those sitting on these tables.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

