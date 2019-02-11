By Far The Best Bar Serving Amazing Food And Drinks

South Bombay Bar – A place in Worli that ups the ante of a bar with top-notch ambience, drinks and surprisingly food too. SBB is expansive in foot size, has beautiful and yet fully rustic décor which is so unusual that you even get to see South Bombay map on the ceiling? Like really and some amazing artworks on each side of the wall. In drinks, I tried their two classics and two in house cocktails i.e. LIIT and Upside Old fashioned (Rating 5/5) which both turned out to be the classiest drinks in taste after a long time to my taste buds. Perfect alcohol mix and the right sizing made the lunch a great one. In foods for starters, I had Blue Cheese Chicken Tikka (Rating 5/5) which was bundled with the freshness of chicken with creamy texture marinaded with blue cheese in addition. It was my first of a kind cheese chicken tikka! Worth it all! Recommended. Tawa Tossed tellycherry peppery lamb (Rating 5/5) don’t need any comments from me frankly, kindly order this the moment you reach there. The lamb was cooked to perfection and the tellycherry sauce was something to die for. I literally cleaned my plate! In mains we had Chicken Londonwala with three cheese nan (Rating 5/5) was again a super delicious main in my opinion. The gravy was so perfect that I couldn’t point a single flaw and so was the chicken pieces which again were succulent and well marinaded. Lastly, Dal Khichdi (Rating 4/5) was something unusual I thought to order and it was pretty decent. I wish they had put more tadka than what they did actually. Lastly, for desserts, we tried Kachi Kairi cheesecake (Rating 4/5) and sex in a teapot (Rating 4/5) both are almost my favs in general but the place couldn’t really lift my expectations to a higher level upon tasting it. Cheesecake looked fab but the taste was relatively bland whereas the brownie and ice cream was no fun as compared to how it was named but still not that bad as such. Overall, it’s a place where you can groove on the beats and not just have great drinks but definitely a great place to enjoy food too. I would visit this place at night and for now, for great hospitality I highly recommend them.