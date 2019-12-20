In Foodie Heaven: Have You Tried By The Mekong's New Menu Yet?

If you've not made your way to this culinary oasis in the city, it's really time you do so. Chef Xiang Bin Li, Chef De Cuisine at By The Mekong is all set to tantalise your taste buds with an all new menu that is sure to take you on a delightful new world of undiscovered textures and tastes.

The menu is a rich mix of sections to begin and end your meal right. Let's start with their Small Salts - that have dishes like crispy lotus root (INR 950), wok-fried bean curd and vegetables in Teriyaki sauce (INR 950) and more. The Soups section includes dishes like the seafood wanton soup (INR 900) or jujube & lotus seed soup in truffle oil (INR 700) and more. They have chicken and Peking duck baos; red snapper, tiger prawns, sea lobster or scallops (INR 1,750 to INR 2,350) as their main in terms of Seafood.

Their Meat & Poultry section has dishes like Vietnamese-style chicken (INR 1,250), wok-fried sliced chicken with wood ear mushrooms (INR 1,250) or a sizzling lamb shank (INR 1,450).

When it comes to the Vegetables & Bean Curd section, you'll be delighted to sample some Pak Choy & Shitake, stir fried (INR 1,250) or even a wok-tossed Peruvian green & white asparagus (INR 1,450). In their Rice & Noodles section, tempt your taste buds with Hainese fried rice (INR 1,150) or even wok-fried lamb rice noodles (INR 1,250).

Their signature dishes include favourites like Zi Cai seafood wanton soup, sizzling okra and chili vinegar, poached chicken with bamboo shoot, mixed mushrooms and pak choy or even the double-cooked Belgian pork belly with leeks.

If this has got your heart racing (like it has ours), plan a special day out and make it a meal to remember.