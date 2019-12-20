Drop By This Newbie For Some Killer Quick Bites!

The Tasty Tongue is located just at a distance of 5 mins from Byculla Railway Station and 10 mins from Mahalaxmi Station. It is one of the best fast food corners I have visited ever. They serve various dishes of Pasta, Sandwiches, Vadapav, Garlic Bread, Frankie, Pizzas and much more. The best part is that their every food item is pocket-friendly and quantity and quality both are great. The service was great. The co-owners Mr Anil and Mr Chetan guided us well. We had ordered, * Melting Cheese Sandwich: It contained 4 pieces and each piece contain different stuffings of vegetables, sauces, cheese. The taste was quite delightful. (Highly Recommended) * Cheese Garlic Pizza: They haven’t added this item in the menu but soon they are gonna add it so if you want to have it do ask. It had 3 pieces of Garlic bread and stuffing was of pizza. * Virgin Mojito: Good drink will recommend to buy it instead of soft drinks.