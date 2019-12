There is a replica of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, right here in Byculla! Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum is a gorgeous museum that has a lot of stories to share via the well-kept displays. If you’re a history buff, a visit to this museum comes highly recommended!

#LBBTip- It regularly holds art shows, exhibitions, and workshops too; check out the schedule and pop in for a show too!