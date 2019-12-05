Maggi Fries, Anyone? This Outlet Serve Some Unique Fusion Dishes In Kandivali!

Cafe Ameyzing is located in Kandivali east which is at a walkable distance from the station. The ambience is amazing, the paintings and the lights look good. They serve water in a very unique kind of bottle which was amazing. The food service is amazing and the waiters suggest some really nice I ordered a bunch of things, 1. Lime mint mojito: I started off with the refreshing drink the lime mojito. The drink was amazing and refreshing as well. 2. Ameyzing devil shake: This is one of the signature dishes, an amazing milkshake that consisted of KitKat, chocolate, ice cream, and milk. This is a must-try milkshake. 3. Maggi fries - this is one of the most unique dishes I have ever tasted. The Maggi fries consisted of fries and roasted Maggi with cheese, Maggi masala, mayonnaise, tomato sauce, etc. This is a must-try dish. 4. Mushroom tikka pizza: This was one of the best freshly made pizzas I have ever tasted. The mushrooms were fresh and juicy and along with the pizza it tasted amazing, also the pizza was thin crust which made it even tastier. In all this is a nice place to hang-out and have amazing dishes.