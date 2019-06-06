Cafe Banchetta - An Amazing Place To Have Coffee & Pastas With An Italian Feel

That Italian Place & Cafe Banchetta has an amazing ambience and the vibe here is fantastic! The small fireplace over here is amazing and gives you an Italian feel. We ordered a mocha frappe which was too yummy!😍😍 We then ordered a cool blue mocktail which was fab! It was very refreshing and soothing! We then tried the KitKat shake which was delicious. The Oreo shake was another treat here. A must try for all the shake lovers.😍 The chicken pasta here is awesome and a must try. The garlic bread is also too good and cheesy. The food here is just so perfect. Overall this place is an awesome place for hangouts with friends, family and couples. The prices are also very reasonable here. A must visit place in Borivali.❤❤