Coffee is calling, and we’re ready to answer! Here’s a list of some gorgeous cafes in Mumbai where you can hang out with friends, bond with your family and go out on your first date. Bookmark this and sit back to enjoy those never-ending conversations or just sit in peace and finish that new novel you’ve recently grabbed.
Espress Yo Self: Cool Cafes You Must Visit In The City
Shortcut
All Elements
It’s hard to not fall in love with this cafe-cum-decor store. This cafe is stunning, and totally a sight for sore eyes with its quirky artefacts (think mirror frames, sewing machines, paperweights, etc) and outdoor seating. So glad that we stumbled upon it.
Know more here.
#LBBTip - All elements, in fact, makes for the perfect first date place too!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Le15 Café
If the city has you feeling down and you just want some good, good food, taking a seat by the window in this cutesy café that takes you back to a café in Paris is definitely a great idea. Their hot chocolate and desserts will make everything all right, we promise.
Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Poetry by Love and Cheesecake
Cute, refreshing and filled with happy colors, we fell in love with the ambiance of Poetry by Love and Cheesecake. It’s a lovely place to plan those super adorable Instagram updates too!
Know more here.
#LBBTip – Drop by for a cosy breakfast or even a Sunday brunch date with the girls.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Creeda Board Game Cafe
Are you a board game fan? Then this is the place for you! With 400 (yes, you read that right!) different types of board games, this is the perfect place if you’re in the need to de-stress, or if you just want to spend some time bonding with bae over board-games.
Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Cafe Zoe
We love the laid-back vibe of this uber cool café, and a cheesy crepe coupled with a cocktail and a good book is our idea of me-time. Great music, theater nights and an ever-changing menu make this café a hit with large groups.
Know more here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Zen Cafe
This pretty cafe in Kala Ghoda is the perfect place to work out of or even just hang out with friends. We’re a huge fan of their cold coffee and are totally digging their all-vegetarian menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Tasse De Thé
If tea is your poison, you absolutely must head down to Tasse De The for some tea lattes, tea frappes or just a simple cuppa to rejuvenate your mind. Sandwiches and bagels compliment the teas well, so if you’re hungry and need a tea-time snack, you know where to head.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)