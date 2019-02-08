Espress Yo Self: Cool Cafes You Must Visit In The City

img-gallery-featured

Shortcut

Coffee is calling, and we’re ready to answer! Here’s a list of some gorgeous cafes in Mumbai where you can hang out with friends, bond with your family and go out on your first date. Bookmark this and sit back to enjoy those never-ending conversations or just sit in peace and finish that new novel you’ve recently grabbed.

All Elements

It’s hard to not fall in love with this cafe-cum-decor store. This cafe is stunning, and totally a sight for sore eyes with its quirky artefacts (think mirror frames, sewing machines, paperweights, etc) and outdoor seating. So glad that we stumbled upon it. 

Know more here

#LBBTip - All elements, in fact, makes for the perfect first date place too!

Cafes

All Elements

4.2

Satchit Bhavan, 12th Road, Khar, Mumbai

image-map-default

Le15 Café

If the city has you feeling down and you just want some good, good food, taking a seat by the window in this cutesy café that takes you back to a café in Paris is definitely a great idea. Their hot chocolate and desserts will make everything all right, we promise. 

Know more here

Cafes

Le15 Cafe

4.4

Lansdowne House Building, Shop 18, Near Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

Cute, refreshing and filled with happy colors, we fell in love with the ambiance of Poetry by Love and Cheesecake. It’s a lovely place to plan those super adorable Instagram updates too! 

Know more here

#LBBTip – Drop by for a cosy breakfast or even a Sunday brunch date with the girls. 

Dessert Parlours

Poetry By Love & Cheesecake

4.4

Pali Darshan, 33rd Road, Opp. Mini Punjab, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Creeda Board Game Cafe

Are you a board game fan? Then this is the place for you! With 400 (yes, you read that right!) different types of board games, this is the perfect place if you’re in the need to de-stress, or if you just want to spend some time bonding with bae over board-games. 

Know more here

Cafes

Creeda Board Game Cafe

4.1

New Excelsior Theatre, Ground Floor, AK Nayak Marg, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

Cafe Zoe

We love the laid-back vibe of this uber cool café, and a cheesy crepe coupled with a cocktail and a good book is our idea of me-time. Great music, theater nights and an ever-changing menu make this café a hit with large groups. 

Know more here

Casual Dining

Cafe Zoe

Mathuradas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default

Zen Cafe

This pretty cafe in Kala Ghoda is the perfect place to work out of or even just hang out with friends. We’re a huge fan of their cold coffee and are totally digging their all-vegetarian menu. 

Cafes

Zen Cafe

4.3

Fort Foundation Building, Bakehouse Lane, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

Tasse De Thé

If tea is your poison, you absolutely must head down to Tasse De The for some tea lattes, tea frappes or just a simple cuppa to rejuvenate your mind. Sandwiches and bagels compliment the teas well, so if you’re hungry and need a tea-time snack, you know where to head.

Cafes

Tasse De The

4.7

Westside building, Ground Floor, G-2 Opp. Starbucks, Chapel Road, Mount Marry, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default