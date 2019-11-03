Seafood With Sonam Or Salad With Alia? Eateries To Frequent For Bollywood Spotting

Think stars, think Olive. From birthday bashes to after-parties, it all happens behind the blue doors of this high-end resto-bar in Khar. At any point of time in the evenings, you’ll spot at least one celebrity chilling there.

As expected, it’s an extremely expensive place, so if you’re up for some fanfare, make sure to keep in mind to adhere to the dress code and keep credit cards handy for the exorbitant prices. We particularly loved their pastas and of course, the fantastic wine selection.

Celebs I Can Spot Here: From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif to Ranveer Singh and film directors dropping by, they are all there.