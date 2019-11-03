For the ones who’ve moved to the city recently, or have been here for a while but can’t seem to catch a break when everyone else is getting those selfies with celebs – we decided to round up cafes and restaurants frequented by famous celebs. A word of caution – dress well and charge your phone’s battery for that epic photo.
Seafood With Sonam Or Salad With Alia? Eateries To Frequent For Bollywood Spotting
Olive Bar and Kitchen, Khar
Think stars, think Olive. From birthday bashes to after-parties, it all happens behind the blue doors of this high-end resto-bar in Khar. At any point of time in the evenings, you’ll spot at least one celebrity chilling there.
As expected, it’s an extremely expensive place, so if you’re up for some fanfare, make sure to keep in mind to adhere to the dress code and keep credit cards handy for the exorbitant prices. We particularly loved their pastas and of course, the fantastic wine selection.
Celebs I Can Spot Here: From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif to Ranveer Singh and film directors dropping by, they are all there.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
One Street Over and Bastian
One Street Over and Bastian – both by Chef Kelvin Cheung not only do delicious food and cocktails but have also managed to lure celebrities.
Celebs I Can Spot Here: Keep your eyes open for Sonam Kapoor (she’s a big fan) as well as other celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Monica Dogra, Pooja Dhingra, Karan Johar and more dropping by for a quick drink/shot or two.
#LBBTip: In between craning your neck around the restaurant, be sure to order the chef’s recommended dishes.
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
Prithvi Cafe, Juhu
Do we even need to? If you must, this landmark cafe and theatre was started off by Prithvi Raj Kapoor – the alpha-male of the Kapoor clan. From then till now, Prithvi Cafe has become a popular hangout spot for celebs, theatre artists and college students.
Celebs I Can Spot: Not just the young guns of Bollywood, you can see film veterans like Anupam Kher, Illa Arun, Divya Dutta here. Kalki Koechlin can be seen here often too. We once spotted Ranbir Kapoor watching a play from the discreet corner near the door.
#LBBTip: Before you go in for a play, have a cup of their famous masala chai or their cold coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Salt Water Cafe, Bandra
This cafe in Bandra is uber cool and breezy, something the Mumbaikars crave and love. Another favourite among the celebs, Salt Water Cafe is often frequented by designers, models and actors alike.
Celebs I Can Spot: Expect to see Malaika Arora, Zayed Khan, Kunal Kapoor and many more silver screen faces here, who live nearby and drop by for a quick indulgence.
#LBBTip: Order their burgers – especially the fish and chips burger and the tenderloin burger while you’re at it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Taj Land's End, Bandra
The word is, Aamir Khan loves dining in Masala Bay with his wife. Masala Bay in Taj Land's End, housed in the five-star hotel Taj Land’s end is perfect for privacy, exclusiveness and the food it offers. So if you want to take chances to catch Mr. Khan, we say dine and wine at Masala Bay. Apart from Masala Bay you can also spot popular celebs in the iconic Chinese fine-dine Ming Yang. A stone’s throw away from the famous ‘Mannat’ that houses the biggest film actor of this country is Ming Yang. This is reportedly SRK’s favourite dining spot. This five-star restaurant is known for its steamed fish and the dim sum platters.
Celebs I Can Spot: Of course, Aamir Khan and his family, Shahrukh Khan, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham and many more.
- Price for two: ₹ 4300
The Dome, Marine Drive
Ever wondered what the aerial view of the queen’s necklace at Marine Drive looks like? Head to The Dome at the Intercontinental Hotel to catch the perfect view of the sea, the lights and also to catch a glimpse of the celebs partying there.
Celebs I Can Spot: You can expect to see the likes of Arbaaz Khan, Vivek Oberoi among other actors from the industry.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Hakkasan, Bandra
This Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant from London is a favourite among the A-listers. Apart from the authentic Cantonese cuisine served here, the ambiance is light and exudes luxury.
Celebs I Can Spot: On your better days, you may be able to spot Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Katrina Kaif and other celebs who come here to enjoy a night on the town.
#LBBTip: This place is also frequented by the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Pali Village Cafe, Bandra
A European-esque restaurant right next to the famous dive bar, Janata in Pali village, be sure to expect models and actors coming in here for a leisure wine and dine experience.
Celebs I Can Spot: We’ve spotted Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and a few of the other celebs who love their quiet time here.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar
The all-gluten free bistro on Pali Hill is a huge favourite amongst celebrities. Courtesy Instagram (we know, we know, we’re creepy) we’ve been seeing them chilling here and not being afraid to Insta their meal out. So planning to keep fit and also spot your favourite celeb? You know where to head. We recommend their berry smoothie and their kale chips.
Celebs I Can Spot: From Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt - this is where they go for their healthy bowls and smoothies post work-out sessions.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Soho House, Santacruz
After decades of waiting, Soho House finally opened its doors in Mumbai. Soho House is an inclusive members’ club designed for the creative community that had launched in the UK in 1995 and so far, there are 23 clubs in the world, counting the brand new House in Mumbai. Exclusive and luxurious as it is, this place also happens to be a magnet for celebs.Celebs Spotted Here: Everyone, from Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra to Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Kapoor.
Yauatcha, BKC
One of our personal favourite for lip-smacking Asian delicacies, this fine dine surely does live up to its Michelin standards of food quality and service. The lavish, cleverly-curated menu matches the chic and minimal décor. The attractive, brightly lit bar is a great place to hang out and sip skillfully-crafted cocktails. The sheer variety and creative variants of the dim-sums are mind-boggling.
Celebs I Can Spot Here: We've spotted the Bachchans, Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Bombay Canteen
Also, keep an eye out for Bombay Canteen in Lower Parel and Chai Coffi in Versova where you can catch the likes of Anurag Kashyap (Bombay Canteen regular) and other television celebrities that you love and adore.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
