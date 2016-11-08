We're Loving The Cake Pops & Nutella Coffee At Aromas Cafe In Powai

Cafes

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

View 5 Other Outlets

Has your work led you to Powai? Make the most of it and head to Aromas Café in Hiranandani Gardens, where you can gorge on cake pops and Nutella hazelnut coffee. Yum.

Chow Down

Most people don’t expect good food of a café, but at Aromas Café the food is its strongest point. Everything from its breakfast to its thin-crust pizza, and many quick bites options are continental in cuisine.

You must try the chicken peri peri, as people swear by it, as well as the Thai curry. What we love most though is their desserts section, and the fact that they have delights such a chocolate cigars and cake pops here. A cake pop is a ball of cake on a stick, much like a refined version of a lollipop.

Sip On

It’s a para-para paradise for coffee and tea lovers for they have on their menu freshly ground Vienna coffee, Nutella hazelnut, oriental spice tea, peppermint hot chocolate, and a lot more.

Anything Else?

They have a beautiful outdoor seating area, and they stay open till one am. A romantic rendezvous in Powai maybe?

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

