Has your work led you to Powai? Make the most of it and head to Aromas Café in Hiranandani Gardens, where you can gorge on cake pops and Nutella hazelnut coffee. Yum.
We're Loving The Cake Pops & Nutella Coffee At Aromas Cafe In Powai
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Chow Down
Most people don’t expect good food of a café, but at Aromas Café the food is its strongest point. Everything from its breakfast to its thin-crust pizza, and many quick bites options are continental in cuisine.
You must try the chicken peri peri, as people swear by it, as well as the Thai curry. What we love most though is their desserts section, and the fact that they have delights such a chocolate cigars and cake pops here. A cake pop is a ball of cake on a stick, much like a refined version of a lollipop.
Sip On
It’s a para-para paradise for coffee and tea lovers for they have on their menu freshly ground Vienna coffee, Nutella hazelnut, oriental spice tea, peppermint hot chocolate, and a lot more.
Anything Else?
They have a beautiful outdoor seating area, and they stay open till one am. A romantic rendezvous in Powai maybe?
