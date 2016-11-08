We're Loving The Cake Pops & Nutella Coffee At Aromas Cafe In Powai

Most people don’t expect good food of a café, but at Aromas Café the food is its strongest point. Everything from its breakfast to its thin-crust pizza, and many quick bites options are continental in cuisine.

You must try the chicken peri peri, as people swear by it, as well as the Thai curry. What we love most though is their desserts section, and the fact that they have delights such a chocolate cigars and cake pops here. A cake pop is a ball of cake on a stick, much like a refined version of a lollipop.