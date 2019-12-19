River Rafting In Maharashtra? Here's Where You Can Ride The Rapids And Then Camp Out

Situated in the heart of nature, this camp site offers an exciting and engaging way to interact with the nature surrounding you. There's plenty of fun activities to keep you busy here. You can opt to test your mettle by rushing down the river's rapids in a thrilling water adventure, zipping through the forest on a zipline, or testing out their Tarzan swing.

The campsite, located at Village Kamath offers alternatives for all budgets. If you're in a large group and all of you are on a tight budget, the dormitory-style river view basic AC rooms (tents) on sharing basis from INR 2900 upwards. If you're craving more privacy, they also have super deluxe tents complete with beds and a private fully-equipped bathroom. For the most luxurious option, they also have cabins and for all you hardy outdoorsy types, they a BYOT (Bring Your Own Tent) as an option too.

All room rates are presented as a package deal, and the price includes adventure activities, games, plus meals. Please note prices are dynamic and subject to change, so it's best to check prior to booking.