Located along the gorgeous Kundalika River, Kundalika Rafting - Nature Trails Resorts is a haven for adventure travelers and nature enthusiasts escaping the city for the weekend.
River Rafting In Maharashtra? Here's Where You Can Ride The Rapids And Then Camp Out
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Situated in the heart of nature, this camp site offers an exciting and engaging way to interact with the nature surrounding you. There's plenty of fun activities to keep you busy here. You can opt to test your mettle by rushing down the river's rapids in a thrilling water adventure, zipping through the forest on a zipline, or testing out their Tarzan swing.
The campsite, located at Village Kamath offers alternatives for all budgets. If you're in a large group and all of you are on a tight budget, the dormitory-style river view basic AC rooms (tents) on sharing basis from INR 2900 upwards. If you're craving more privacy, they also have super deluxe tents complete with beds and a private fully-equipped bathroom. For the most luxurious option, they also have cabins and for all you hardy outdoorsy types, they a BYOT (Bring Your Own Tent) as an option too.
All room rates are presented as a package deal, and the price includes adventure activities, games, plus meals. Please note prices are dynamic and subject to change, so it's best to check prior to booking.
What Could Be Better
Since it's in the midst of nature, we suggest you drive here, as it isn't easily accessible via public transport. Transportation is not included in the package prices.
Pro-Tip
The campsite often hosts special events like live music with campfire and barbecue, so do keep an eye out for these nights if you enjoy music and the outdoors.
